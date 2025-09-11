Antioch’s newest Starbucks sends strong signal of a growing market

Antioch’s third Starbucks opened Saturday at 1051 Route 59, and village leaders say the café signals more than another place to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Strawberry Acai Refresher. (Photo provided by Village of Antioch)

ANTIOCH – Antioch’s third Starbucks opened Saturday, and village leaders say the cafe signals more than another place to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Strawberry Acai Refresher.

Standalone Starbucks stores are often viewed as retail anchors, drawing another tier of restaurants, shops and services that cluster around them.

The new 2,540-square-foot shop at 1051 Route 59 sits near the busy Route 59/Route 173 intersection, where more than 12,000 vehicles travel through Antioch daily. About 50,000 people live within a 5-mile radius.

“The opening of this Starbucks is a significant win for Antioch,” Mayor Scott Gartner said in a news release. “Not only does it offer another great amenity for our residents, but it also creates new jobs and generates new revenue for the village. We are thrilled to welcome this new business and celebrate its commitment to our community, which will help us continue to invest in the services and infrastructure that make Antioch a great place to live.”

Construction wrapped in August, followed by a soft opening. A grand-opening ceremony took place Saturday, along with a ribbon-cutting.

The new location joins a corridor already home to Jewel-Osco, Ace Hardware, CVS Pharmacy, PNC Bank and Advance Auto Parts. Nearby businesses include McDonald’s, Tractor Supply Company, NAPA Auto Parts, Dairy Queen, and Domino’s Pizza.

Antioch’s other standalone Starbucks is at 560 E. Route 173, and another operates inside Jewel at 966 Lake St.

Officials say the expansion underscores Antioch’s growing role as a retail destination in northern Lake County.

The Starbucks Coffeehouse Leader for the new location shares the excitement of the grand opening.

“I am very excited to be joining the Antioch community with this brand-new, beautiful Starbucks location,” Madeline Derenzo said in the release. “We look forward to having you and serving you our wonderfully crafted beverages with a smile!”

The new Starbucks features a modern design, indoor cafe seating, and a drive-thru. It will be open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.