Lake County Clerk’s Office gets new records system

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Clerk’s Office has announced that the new integrated records management system for the Recording Division, implemented in partnership with GovOS, is officially live.

This milestone marks a major advancement in modernizing operations – streamlining how land is accessed and managed across the county. This implementation marks the completion of Phase I: Recording Division with Phase II: Vital Records expected to go live later this year.

Made possible by American Rescue Plan Act funding, this initiative represents the technological phase of the merger between the Recording Division (formerly the Recorder of Deeds Office) and the County Clerk’s Vital Records Division. The GovOS system provides a more cohesive and efficient approach to records management.

In 2022, the Lake County Board approved $2.15 million as part of the ARPA investment plan to support this project. Upon taking office, County Clerk Anthony Vega initiated a comprehensive vendor selection process, ultimately choosing GovOS for their expertise in cloud-based solutions.

“We are excited to officially go live with GovOS and bring this modern records system to the residents of Lake County,” Vega said in a news release. “This new platform simplifies access, improves transparency, and ensures our services are more efficient and accessible than ever. I especially want to thank Chief Deputy Cynthia Pruim Haran for her outstanding leadership throughout this project.”

Lake County residents and Recording customers will benefit from enhanced services, including modern and intuitive searching of land records and historical documents; easily accessible online search and ordering tools; and an easy-to-use property fraud alert system.

GovOS is a leading provider of cloud-based records management solutions, empowering government agencies to streamline processes, enhance transparency, and improve citizen services. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, GovOS is committed to helping government organizations modernize their operations and achieve their strategic objectives.

For information or to access the new system, visit the website of or contact the Lake County Clerk’s Office.