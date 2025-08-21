Attorneys apply to become associate judge

WAUKEGAN – The Administrative Office of Illinois Courts has notified Chief Judge Daniel B. Shanes that 18 local attorneys have submitted applications for the associate judge vacancy in the 19th Judicial Circuit.

The vacancy is a result of the retirement of the Honorable George D. Strickland, effective Oct. 31.

The applicants include L. Kat Allen of Libertyville, Kevin J. Berrill of Lake Forest, Roderick A. Drobinski of Wauconda, Daniel J. Fedor of Grayslake, Eric J. Kalata of Lindenhurst, Kimberly J. Lenzini of Waukegan, Karen G. Levi of Highwood, Craig M. Mandell of Highland Park, Todd A. McCutcheon of Hawthorn Woods, Robert A. Money of Wadsworth, Sari W. Montgomery of Riverwoods, Terry A. Mueller of Lake Forest, Gretchen A. Neddenriep of Third Lake, Shyama S. Parikh of Lake Forest, Ennedy D. Rivera of Highland Park, Sang W. Shim of Hawthorn Woods, David M. Spada of Wauconda and Donald R. Tyer of Long Grove.

Over the coming weeks, the candidates will be interviewed by the circuit judges and evaluated by members of the Lake County Bar Association’s Judicial Selection and Retention Committee.

The Bar Association will poll its membership on all applicants’ qualifications.

This transparent process also allows for public comment, which must be submitted in writing to The Office of the Chief Judge, Lake County Courthouse, 18 N. County St., Waukegan, IL 60085-4359. Letters will be accepted until Sept. 7.

After the comprehensive review process, the nominating committee of circuit judges will select the names of two candidates to be on the ballot.

All circuit judges will receive individual ballots with the finalists’ names, and they will submit their ballots to the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts in Springfield.

The Administrative Office will tally the votes, and Chief Judge Shanes will then be advised of the candidates who receive the majority of votes; that candidate will ultimately be installed as an associate judge with the 19th Judicial Circuit.