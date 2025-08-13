Royal Bliss returns to Antioch with free Tom Petty Experience concert

The Village of Antioch invites families and music fans to the Back to School Bash on Aug. 14. Royal Bliss, shown here in 2022, returns to Antioch for the event. (Photo provided by the Village of Antioch)

ANTIOCH – The village of Antioch invites families and music fans to the Back to School Bash on Aug. 14.

The free event at the William E. Brook Entertainment Center, 900 Skidmore Drive, features a live concert by Royal Bliss, performing their acclaimed Tom Petty tribute as part of the “It’s Thursday” concert series.

Preconcert activities start at 5 p.m., with Royal Bliss taking the stage at 7 p.m. The evening is free and open to the public.

“Back to School Bash is our way of bringing the community together to celebrate summer’s end and kick off the new school year with music, fun and family,” Mayor Scott Gartner said in a news release. “We can’t wait to see everyone at the Bandshell for an unforgettable night!”

Salt Lake City-based Royal Bliss is known for its energetic rock shows and a sound that blends classic rock with modern edge. The band has released six studio albums with more than 100 million streams. They’ve toured with Kid Rock, Chevelle and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Their recent album, “Survival,” showcases their enduring appeal.

At this event, Royal Bliss will perform the “Tom Petty Experience,” delivering a dynamic homage to the legendary rock icon.

Local food and beverage vendors will be on site, offering a variety of tasty options to enjoy throughout the evening.

This celebration is sponsored by Raymond Chevrolet Kia and media partners 95 WIIL ROCK and “The Tom & Leah Morning Show.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show and celebrate the end of summer.

The summer music doesn’t stop with the Back to School Bash. The village of Antioch announced two encore shows to cap off the It’s Thursday Concert Series: Kaleidoscope Eyes, a Beatles tribute band, performs Aug. 21, and The Jolly Ringwalds, a Chicago ’80s hits band, performs on Aug. 28.