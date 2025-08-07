PM&L to host auditions for pair of fall shows

ANTIOCH – Are you ready to step into the spotlight? PM&L Theatre is thrilled to announce that auditions are now open for two very different but equally captivating productions this fall.

Whether you crave the suspense of “Rope” or the heartwarming charm of “Annie,” you are invited to join the theater “Live on Main Street” and carry forward the legacy of the Palette, Masque & Lyre roots.

Audition dates for “Rope” are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug 10 and 11. Performance dates run from Oct. 16 to Oct. 26. Sign up for “Rope” auditions at pmltheatre.ludus.com/form.php?form_id=13367

Audition dates for “Annie” are from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20. Performance dates run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 14. Sign up for “Annie” auditions at pmltheatre.ludus.com/form.php?form_id=13363

Roles are open to performers of every background and experience level.