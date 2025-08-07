LCDOT wants input on Fairfield Road project

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Division of Transportation is planning to resurface Fairfield Road, from Rollins Road to Monaville Road, and they want to hear from you.

The pavement on this stretch of road is nearing the end of its useful life and will need to be replaced in the coming years. As LCDOT plans for the resurfacing, LCDOT is also looking at ways to modernize the road with a focus on improving safety and options for walking and biking.

In addition to resurfacing the road, improvements may include:

Adding a new bike path along Fairfield Road and part of Monaville Road to connect with the Grant Woods trail underpass.

Extending culverts and regrading ditches for better drainage.

Widening the road shoulders.

Improving guardrails.

LCDOT created a virtual forum for you to share your ideas and questions through Friday, Aug. 15. Use the interactive comment map to provide the exact location of your input. All input submitted through the website goes directly to the project team.

Provide input at lakecountyil.gov/FairfieldResurfacing or call 847-377-7400, or mail to the Lake County Division of Transportation, 600 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL 60048.