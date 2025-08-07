Edly-Allen, Faver Dias encourage community to attend Lake County Job Fair

LIBERTYVILLE – Following the success of last year’s Lake County Job Fair, state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen is collaborating with state Rep. Laura Faver Dias, the Round Lake Area Park District, Job Center of Lake County, Illinois Job Bank and the Illinois Department of Employment Security for another event this year at the Round Lake Area Park District Sports Center.

“This job fair is a wonderful educational and networking opportunity for local job seekers and employers,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “With over 40 area employers from a variety of sectors, the fair offers a range of job options. One of the greatest ways to make connections is by networking with others, and I am proud to sponsor this event alongside Representative Faver Dias to expose the community to the many employment opportunities offered in our area.”

The 2025 Lake County Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Round Lake Area Park District Sports Center, 2004 Municipal Way in Round Lake Beach.

The event is free to the public and will feature more than 40 employers with a range of positions available.

Registration is not required for job seekers. On-site interviews will be available, and attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume to share. Veterans will get priority for the first half hour.

“My number one priority is ensuring that people in our community have opportunities to flourish,” said Faver Dias, D-Grayslake. “A key component of that is putting them in rooms that allow them to explore several career paths, network, and gain confidence so that they can grow in their personal and professional lives.”

At noon, there will be a free workshop at noon on how to apply for state jobs.