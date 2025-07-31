Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation Aug. 4

The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dr. Joel Brown from Creation Research Society on Aug. 4.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m. and there will be a Q&A at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Humans design and build some incredible structures. God has designed and built some incredible structures. Both are impressive, yet the biggest difference between God’s designs and our own is the incredible way in which living organisms “self-assemble” during a process we call development.

Brown will track human development at the molecular level from a single fertilized egg to a baby.

For more information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.