Hainesville woman dies in Antioch crash

ANTIOCH -- The 78-year-old woman who died in a weekend crash has been identified, authorities said.

About 2:35 p.m. July 26, the Antioch Police Department and Antioch Fire Department responded to Route 173 and Route 83, Antioch, for a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Officers arrived and found two vehicles in the intersection, both with heavy damage. Based on the seriousness of the crash, the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was called to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2008 Honda that was traveling south on Route 83 tried to turn east on Route 173 in the path of a 2007 Hyundai that was traveling north on Route 83, according to the release.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Hyundai were taken to area hospitals. The passenger in the Hyundai, a 78-year-old woman from Hainesville, was subsequently pronounced dead in the emergency room at Advocate Condell Medical Center, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified.

The deceased has been identified as 78-year-old Elaine Weamer, of Hainesville. On July 28, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office that indicate Weamer died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by Antioch Police Department and MCAT.