Round Lake Beach motorcyclist dies in crash

Lake County Sheriff’s traffic crash investigators are investigating a Friday afternoon fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

About 2:35 p.m. July 18, Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 176 and Bradley Road, Green Oaks, for a traffic crash with injuries and found a motorcyclist fatally injured, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation shows a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 35-year-old Round Lake Beach man, was traveling west on Route 176. Based on witness statements, the driver of the motorcycle approached Bradley Road, and the traffic light was green for westbound traffic, according to the release.

A 2008 Peterbilt Semi, carrying a trailer, driven by a 50-year-old McHenry man, was traveling east on Route 176. The driver of the Peterbilt began turning left to go north on Bradley Road, in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle collided with the semi-truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded and is scheduling an autopsy.

The driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.