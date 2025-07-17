SWALCO to host pair of events July 19

Join the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County for its household chemical waste mobile event July 19 in Lake Villa.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Lakes Community High School, 1600 Eagle Way in Lake Villa.

Mobile events are by appointment only. Online appointment scheduling makes services easily accessible and gives you control over appointments.

In addition, the move to appointments allows for safe and efficient planning and controlling of incoming household chemical waste.

Safety is crucial during the visit. Please stay in your vehicle.

Collections are for residential waste only. No business waste will be accepted. All SWALCO HCW collection events are free and only for Illinois residents.

To make an appointment, visit https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule/ab9f2c49.

Items that can be collected include CFL bulbs, household cleaners, gasoline, garden chemicals, pesticides, oil-based paints and varnishes.

On July 19, SWALCO also will have Reuse-O-Rama in Hainesville. Collected items will be reused, recycled and donated. This is a free event for household items only. Have items bagged in your trunk and pop the trunk open. Only items on the list will be accepted. For a list of accepted items, visit https://www.swalco.org.