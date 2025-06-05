Lake County PrideFest set for June 14

In this 2023 file photo, Jessi Reid-Swiech, of Gurnee and Sol Cabachuela, of Mundelein, both with the Lake County Clerk's office in Waukegan, show the different flyers and positive messages they were handing out in the Resource Fair tent during Lake County PrideFest at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center. (Candace H.Johnson)

ROUND LAKE – Lake County PrideFest, now in its fifth year, will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center.

The free, family-friendly outdoor festival presented by Old National Bank, ComEd, American PlaceCasino and Advocate Health Care is a celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and an invitation for the entire community to come together in the spirit of love, unity and inclusion.

PrideFest offers a full day of activities and entertainment designed to bring people of all ages together in a safe and welcoming environment. Attendees can enjoy live music and performances, a resource fair, a one-of-a-kind craft and artisan market and entertainment for children, including a special performance by Grammy-nominated children’s artist Nanny Nikki.

The festival also highlights some of the area’s food trucks and features a beer and beverage tent hosted by Grayslake’s Black Lung Brewing, bringing hometown flavor and hospitality to the celebration.

“We are thrilled to return to the Round Lake Cultural Center for our fifth annual Lake County PrideFest,” Kristal Larson, executive director of the LGBTQ+ Center Lake County, said in a news release. “Over the years, PrideFest has grown into a cherished summer tradition, rooted in love, safety and connection. We are proud to partner once again with the village of Round Lake Beach to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and ensure every member of our community feels seen, valued and supported.”

The day crescendos with headlining performances by crowd favorite Feelgood and Dragula Season 6 finalist Auntie Heroin.

A list of performances and community highlights will be available on the PrideFest website.

Interested in joining the event as a sponsor, artisan, resource partner or volunteer? Visit lgbtqlc.com/pridefest to learn more.

The event is organized by the LGBTQ+ Center Lake County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Grayslake that is dedicated to making Lake County a place where the LGBTQ+ community can thrive. All are welcome to join in celebrating LGBTQ+ life and culture and show support for Lake County’s LGBTQ+ community.