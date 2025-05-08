Influencer families to share firsthand experiences at the McHenry Outdoor Theater this season

The Cifonelli and Carlson families enjoy a night out at the McHenry Outdoor. This season, families and friend groups may become social media influencers for the theater. For information, visit goldenagecinemas.com. (Photo by Joe Cicero for McHenry Outdoor Theater)

LAKEMOOR – When the Drabczynski family rolls into the McHenry Outdoor Theater in their black SUV to see Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*” on May 17, it will be a brand-new experience for them – and for followers of the theater’s social media.

Other than for an Easter egg hunt, the Drabczynskis never have been to the Outdoor, said Maggie Drabczynski, whose family was among the first to be selected for new Influencer Family status this season.

Each selected Influencer Family will receive a few carload passes as well as gift cards for concessions. In exchange, they’ll post to social media throughout their evenings about all of the fun they are experiencing.

More Influencer Families are wanted, said Joe Cicero, president of marketing and promotions for the theater located at 1510 Chapel Hill Road, Lakemoor. Those interested are invited to apply at goldenagecinemas.com.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be somebody with kids,” Cicero said. “It could be a couple, which also would be considered a family – or even a group of friends.”

Drabczynski of McCullom Lake owns E-Ssistant, a small business management firm that, among other things, handles social media for clients. She also often posts on her own social media about fun, family-friendly activities happening around the community. So when she saw the influencer opportunity announced on Facebook, she jumped. Her family, including husband, Tom, and children Matthew, who turns 9 on May 25, and 5-year-old daughter Julia are enthusiastically onboard, she said.

“We’re very excited,” Drabczynski said. “This will be a whole new experience. The kids have never been to a drive-in. It’s just going to be really fun.”

Capturing that excitement is what the Influencer Family plan is all about, said Cicero, who understands the value of user-generated content and is working to partner more and more with area residents.

“The McHenry Outdoor Theater is doing this to highlight how family-oriented we are and to let others hear and see firsthand about the experience of going to the drive-in,” he said. “Whether it’s the influencer’s first time here or they’ve been attending for years, we think having those firsthand impressions for others to see will be a win-win.”

Tiffany Durlak of Antioch also was among the first to apply and to be selected. She and her husband, Brian, and their children, Noah, 13, and twins Sydney and Kaelyn, both 11, look forward to free movie nights during which they’ll create content to share.

Durlak, who moved to Illinois from New York City’s Long Island about 13 years ago, also will be a first-timer.

“Where I grew up, there wasn’t a drive-in around, so I’m excited for the experience and excited for the kids to have it,” she said.

Durlak applauded the Outdoor for its influencer marketing initiative.

“I think if you get the right people it can bring a lot of traffic to your social media accounts and bring a lot of business to the theater,” she said. “It’s so cool.”

The public will be able to view the user-generated content on the McHenry Outdoor Theater’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

For the next couple of weeks, the McHenry Outdoor Theater is open only on weekends.

After Memorial Day weekend, it will be open seven days a week throughout the summer.

View the movie schedule at goldenagecinemas.com.