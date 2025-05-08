Beer Garden at Independence Grove open on weekends

Brews & Views, featuring Lake County craft beer, takes place from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, May 30. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Beer Garden at Independence Grove is reopening for the season, welcoming visitors back to its scenic lakeside setting.

Located within Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, the venue offers a rotating selection of Lake County craft brews on tap and in cans, along with wines, hard ciders, nonalcoholic beverages and packaged snacks.

The family-friendly beer garden features ample outdoor seating and picturesque views, making it a relaxing spot to gather. Fire pits along the lakefront are available on a first-come, first-served basis with complimentary firewood. S’mores kits are available for to buy.

The Beer Garden again is sharing its seasonal menu on Untappd, a mobile app that connects craft beer fans. The menu is updated weekly and users can receive notifications and browse upcoming events.

“The Beer Garden is a perfect spot to unwind and experience the beauty of the forest preserve,” Jessica Vealitzek, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves, said in a news release. “It’s a space where visitors can slow down, take in the scenery and make lasting memories together.”

Seasonal hours

Tentative hours pending staffing levels and weather.

May 9–25: 1 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday

May 26: 1 to 9 p.m. for Memorial Day

Starting May 27: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 1 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and holidays

Cafe reopening

The Relish Cafe outdoor pickup window is open with limited hours. Stop by Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to grab a snack or beverage.

The walk-up window is located on the north side of the Visitors Center, across from the playground.

Starting May 26 on Memorial Day, expanded hours and services begin, including the option to order light meals and snacks for delivery to your table at the Beer Garden. Hours may vary based on weather and customer demand.

Tasting festival

Celebrate Lake County’s vibrant brewery scene at Brews & Views from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 30. Local breweries participating include 9th Hour Brewing Co., Black Lung Brewing Company, Half Day Brewing, Harbor Brewing Company, Liquid Love Brewing Co., Mickey Finn’s Brewing, Phase Three Brewing Company, Roaring Table Brewing, Steep Ravine Brewing and Tighthead Brewing Company.

No registration is required. Punch cards will be available to buy at the festival for $30. Cards include 10 4-ounce tastings and a souvenir tasting cup. Tastings are limited to adults 21 and older. Punch cards are limited to the first 600 tasters. A snack bite from Relish Cafe is included as an option with the punch card.

Live music will add to the festive atmosphere. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available to buy. All ages are welcome at the Beer Garden. Guests without a punch card still can enjoy the food and drink offerings as well as live music.

The normal parking fee will be waived for all visitors May 30.

Host an event

Available to rent late spring through late fall, the Beer Garden features semiprivate and full buy-out options and plenty of casual lakeside seating. To reserve the space for an event, fill out an event inquiry form or call 847-968-3473. For catering arrangements, contact Relish Events at Independence Grove at 847-665-9221 or info@relisheventsig.com.