Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation on May 5

ANTIOCH – The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dr. Jerry Bergman, a widely acclaimed researcher, author, professor and lecturer, who will share “Bacteria: A Curse or a Blessing” on Monday, May 5.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The speaker is at 7 p.m. and there is a Q&A at 8 p.m.

Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Have you ever wondered why God made the bacteria and viruses that seem to attack us so frequently? Bergman delves into the functions of bacteria and viruses, showing they are a critical part of our ecosystem and that pathogenicity is rare. He covers the true reasons for this problem in this talk that is based on his new book coauthored with James Hoff, “Why Did God Create Viruses, Bacteria, and Other Pathogens? The Overwhelming Case Against Naturalistic Evolution and Methodological Naturalism.”

For more information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.