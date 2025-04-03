Advocate Health Care opens new pharmacy in Lakemoor

Located at 27655 Illinois Route 120, the outpatient center in Lakemoor offers a wide range of services including primary care, ACL laboratory, behavioral health, imaging, physical therapy and integrative medicine. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

LAKEMOOR – Advocate Health Care recently opened a new retail pharmacy at the Advocate Outpatient Center in Lakemoor.

The new service offers an added convenience for patients by removing a trip to a local pharmacy on their way home from a visit.

The pharmacy is available to everyone including walk-ins, patients and Advocate teammates. Patients can take advantage of online access, discount savings programs, same-day delivery, drive-thru pickup and mail order.

In addition to prescription medication, the pharmacy will offer immunizations such as flu shots.

The pharmacy is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To learn more about the Advocate pharmacy in Lakemoor, call 815-458-1500.