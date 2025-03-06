Lake County Forest Preserves to host job fair

Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville has an array of temporary job openings, including at the Beer Garden at Independence Grove. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserves)

NORTH CHICAGO – The Lake County Forest Preserves is hosting a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 10, at the Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

Numerous temporary positions are available.

Organizers said participants should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of resumes. Interviews for temporary positions will be held on the spot at the job fair.

No registration is required. For more information, call 847-367-6640.

“Spending summer outdoors in a scenic, natural setting is a great opportunity and we’re hiring for a variety of temporary positions,” said Laurel Diver, deputy director of human resources and risk. “Seasonal job openings are available this spring, offering hands-on experience in a rewarding environment.”

“At Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, we are seeking food and beverage attendants for the popular Beer Garden at Independence Grove,” Diver said.

Attendants would serve as cashiers and operate, maintain and stock food and beverage supplies. Applicants must be legally able to serve alcohol.

There also are openings at Independence Grove for other attendants. These positions assist preserve visitors at the entrance gate, marina and visitors center.

Numerous positions are open at the three golf clubs including laborers, food and beverage attendants, golf coordinators and guest service attendants. The courses are ThunderHawk in Beach Park, Countryside in Mundelein and Brae Loch in Grayslake.

Several temporary positions in the grounds maintenance division are available. Candidates for these jobs must be 18 years or older. Assisting in keeping buildings and grounds in clean and orderly condition is the main goal of these positions. Those hired for these positions will be expected to work weekends and holidays.

“A great way to be considered for a position is to meet the hiring managers in person at the job fair,” Diver said.

To apply for these employment opportunities and watch for future job openings, visit LCFPD.org/jobs or call 847-968-3242.