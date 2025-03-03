Highland Park parade shooter pleads guilty, faces life in prison

FILE - Visitors pay their respects, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at altars for the seven people killed in the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park. Robert Crimo III, accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more, including children, at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago in 2022 was scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday, June 26, 2024, when it was possible he would change his not guilty plea, the prosecutor had said. He did not do so. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File/AP)

Just moments before opening statements were set to begin in his trial Monday, the Highwood man accused of killing seven spectators in a mass shooting at Highland Park’s 2022 Independence Day parade pleaded guilty and now faces the certainty of life in prison.

Robert Crimo III, 23, admitted guilt to 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted murder for fire dozens of shots from a high-powered rifle into the crowd.

Highland Park residents Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63; and Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina McCarthy, 35, were killed in the shooting. Also killed were Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

Robert E. Crimo III, left, talks to Lake County's assistant public defender Anton Trizna as he appears before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan. Crimo III is charged with killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in the suburban Chicago town of Highland Park. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool/AP)

The plea comes after Lake County prosecutors and the defendant’s lawyers spent last week selecting 12 jurors and six alternates to hear his trial, which was expected to last as long as six weeks.

Under state law, the suspect will receive a life term when sentenced April 23.

