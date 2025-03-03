Highland Park parade shooter pleads guilty, faces life in prison

Just moments before opening statements were set to begin in his trial Monday, the Highwood man accused of killing seven spectators in a mass shooting at Highland Park’s 2022 Independence Day parade pleaded guilty and now faces the certainty of life in prison.
Robert Crimo III, 23, admitted guilt to 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted murder for fire dozens of shots from a high-powered rifle into the crowd.
Highland Park residents Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63; and Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina McCarthy, 35, were killed in the shooting. Also killed were Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.
The plea comes after Lake County prosecutors and the defendant’s lawyers spent last week selecting 12 jurors and six alternates to hear his trial, which was expected to last as long as six weeks.
Under state law, the suspect will receive a life term when sentenced April 23.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.
https://www.dailyherald.com/20250303/crime/highland-park-parade-suspect-pleads-guilty-faces-life-in-prison/