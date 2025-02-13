Blood center teams up with high school students after winter weather hampers blood supply

WAUCONDA – Vitalant has lost 1,000 donations across the country because of winter weather and blood drive cancelations, causing a blood supply shortage and immediate ramping up to help fulfill its promises to local hospitals.

Nonprofit Vitalant urges all eligible blood donors including students to give in February to make sure blood is available to help patients in emergencies and for planned treatments.

Blood donors of all types are needed, especially type O, which is the most transfused because of its ability to help the most patients, particularly in emergencies.

February is Heart Health Month. In addition to helping save lives, Vitalant donors will receive a free mini-physical, checking their pulse, blood pressure and cholesterol level. With each donation, donors can help save lives and track their own wellness information in their secure and confidential online portal account.

During February, donors who give and are opted into the Vitalant Donor Rewards program will receive a $10 gift card of their choice.

Learn more at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant blood donor app or call 877-258-4825).

Upcoming blood drives:

• Waukegan: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Lake County Health Department, 3010 Grand Ave.

• Libertyville: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Libertyville Manor Extended Care, 610 Peterson Road

• Mundelein: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Mundelein Fire Department, 1000 N. Midlothian

• Wauconda: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Wauconda High School, 555 Main St.

• Lake Villa: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Lakes Community High School, 1600 Eagle Way.