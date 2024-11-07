Lake Villa native serves aboard Navy’s newest submarine

Cmdr. Steven Halle, a native of Lake Villa, serves aboard USS New Jersey, the U.S. Navy’s newest fast-attack submarine homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

NORFOLK, Va. – Cmdr. Steven Halle, a native of Lake Villa, serves aboard USS New Jersey, the U.S. Navy’s newest fast-attack submarine homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.

Halle attended Grayslake Community High School, graduating in 1999. He graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2004 and the Navy Post-Graduate School in Monterey, California, with a master’s degree in applied physics in 2012.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Lake Villa, according to the news release.

”The leadership tenants I have to use in the Navy stem from the good values and morals I learned growing up,” Halle said. “The most important of those tenants is treating people with respect and showing you care about them.”

Halle joined the Navy 25 years ago and serves as the commanding officer of the USS New Jersey.

”I joined the Navy for a technical education and unique life experiences,” Halle said. “I always knew I wanted to get my degree on active duty.”

Known as America’s “apex predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world in furtherance of U.S. national security.

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, strike targets ashore with cruise missiles, carry and deliver Navy SEALs, conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet combatant commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition. New Jersey is the first Virginia-class submarine designed and built for a full gender-integrated crew.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the U.S. is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Halle serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

”We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Halle’s had many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

”I am most proud of conducting alpha sea trials on board USS New Jersey with a brand-new crew that I had trained to achieve a common mission as a team,” Halle said.

Halle takes pride in serving America through military service.

”Serving in the Navy is a great honor and it’s an even greater honor that the Navy trusts me to take men and women to sea to support the mission,” Halle said.

Halle is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

”I want to thank my wife, Alissa, for supporting me in my Navy career,” Halle said. “I would argue that she has a tougher job being a submariner’s wife than me being on active duty. I also want to thank my parents for raising me to be autonomous and a self-starter.

“I will be retiring within the next year so I don’t have anything in mind as far the Navy goes,” Halle said. “I look forward to starting the next phase of my life.”