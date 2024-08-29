Giannoulias announces libraries receiving grants

The Grayslake Area Public Library was one of the libraries to receive state grant funding. (Photo provided by the Grayslake Public Library)

SPRINGFIELD – Library districts are receiving grant funding to help ensure all residents have access to quality resources and programming, Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias announced.

Libraries throughout the 30th Senate District that serve more than 292,000 people are receiving a combined $586,207 in grants. Libraries throughout the 31st Senate District that serve more than 150,000 people are receiving a combined $223,103 in grants. Libraries throughout the 51st and 52nd House Districts, serving more than 242,000 people, are receiving a combined $360,595 in grants. Libraries throughout the 63rd and 64th House Districts, serving more than 187,000 people, are receiving a combined $277,741 in grants.

“Libraries throughout the state must have the resources and financial support they need to provide high-quality materials and programming to Illinois residents,” Giannoulias said in a news release. “Libraries serve as centers for lifelong learning and are critical to providing opportunities for children and adults to enrich their lives.”

“Investing in education is essential to the overall well-being of our communities,” said state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, 31st District. “Libraries provide a rich tapestry of educational experiences for all age groups. Whether it’s mastering the magic of reading, sharpening career skills or embracing new hobbies, libraries open the door to a world of limitless learning opportunities.”

The grants, awarded throughout Illinois, included annual per capita and equalization aid grant funding, public library construction grants and one-time newly created technology grants to help libraries most in need to upgrade their technology infrastructure.

30th Senate District

• Cook Memorial (Libertyville): $91,026

• North Chicago: $73,177

• Vernon area (Lincolnshire): $65,645

• Warren Newport (Gurnee): $98,718

• Waukegan: $257,641

31st Senate District

• Lake Villa (Lincolnwood): $59,116

• Grayslake area: $41,459

• Round Lake area: $58,917

• Zion-Benton: $63,611

51st/52nd House Districts

• Barrington: $67,359

• Ela area (Lake Zurich): $54,003

• Fox River Grove: $5,899

• Fremont (Mundelein): $57,606

• Palatine: $132,751

• Wauconda: $42,977

63rd/64th House Districts

• Antioch Public Library District: $38,333

• Cary Area Public Library District: $40,475

• Fox Lake Public Library District: $39,676

• Johnsburg Public Library District: $18,010

• McHenry Public Library District: $62,150

• Nippersink Public Library District (Richmond): $16,458

• River East Public Library (McHenry): $6,281

• Rural Woodstock Public Library District: $18,298

• Woodstock Public Library: $38,060

Public Library Per Capita Grants are awarded annually to support local public library services. This year, public libraries received just under $1.50 a person in their service area. Public libraries can use this funding for operational needs, including buying materials for their library collections and capital improvements to their facilities.

Equalization Aid funding is awarded under a statutory formula to provide a minimum level of funding when local funding through taxes is too low to meet the service population’s base needs.

Public Library Construction Grant funding allows libraries to address refurbishing and renovation of existing facilities, assure compliance with accessibility standards and even build new facilities.

Under the new technology grant initiative, eligible public libraries were determined by review of their local tax base in comparison to the population that is served and also the poverty level of the community.

Libraries have two years to expend the technology grants to help fund things such as adding hardware and software, expanding online collections and e-resources, buying digital devices and mobile apps, increasing Wi-Fi capacity and internet accessibility, incorporating patron self-checkouts and assuring ADA compliance for library websites and buying adaptive technologies that accommodate service needs for people with disabilities.