Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet August 13 in Libertyville

Speakers to give updates on retirement fund, political campaign

By Shaw Local News Network

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Aug. 13 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

Guests will be Doug Strand, a TRS trustee who will provide the latest updates on how the retirement fund account is doing, and Sharon Teefy, IRTA political action chair, who will provide information regarding the national political campaign.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.

