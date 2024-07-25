Hawthorn Mall to host painting party

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites children and their families to a fun-filled Painting Party led by The Painted Penguin on July 26 that features an opportunity for children to paint a ceramic piece of their own.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

The event, which is designed for children ages 4 through 10, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Painted Penguin on the lower level near Macy’s.

Space is limited and registration is required. Tickets can be bought through the center’s website at https://bit.ly/4dqGaIm. The event is one of the center’s Saplings Kids Club events held throughout the summer. Attendees must be a Hawthorn Saplings Kids Club member to attend.

Joining the kids club is free and easy. Parents can register their children at https://www.visithawthorn.com/services/kids-club. By registering to attend any of the summertime events, children automatically will be registered as a Saplings Kids Club member. Each kids club event costs $2 a child.

Proceeds from the events help Hawthorn School District 73 buy school supplies.

For more information on The Painted Penguin event or to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/4dqGaIm.