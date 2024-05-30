Antioch to have grand opening for Treehouse Community Playground

ANTIOCH – About one in 10 people younger than 65 in Antioch have a disability, U.S. Census data shows, yet there are no playgrounds in the surrounding communities that are built to be accessible for people with disabilities.

A team of community volunteers spearheaded the development of the area’s first all-inclusive playground with the help of national experts Unlimited Play. The playground will surpass design standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act and will enable all children regardless of their abilities to play side-by-side. The new playground also will allow parents and caregivers with disabilities to play with their children.

The playground, which was funded by donations from individuals and local businesses, includes ramp access to all levels of the play space, a modified swing, specialized seating and handholds and quiet spaces for sensory needs.

The community will celebrate the grand opening of the accessible play space called the Treehouse Community Playground at 3 p.m. June 1. The community is invited to explore the new playground and take part in family-friendly activities, including a photo booth and games.

The playground is located at 18724 W. Route 173, next to NorthBridge Church.

“Antioch is proud to have the first accessible playground in the area here in our community,” Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner said in a news release. “I am grateful for the volunteers, donors and leadership of the community volunteers and NorthBridge Church who have made this dream a reality for children with and without disabilities.”

Research shows communities thrive when their children thrive. And play is critical for a child’s development. It builds imagination, enhances independence, promotes physical activity, fosters healthy brain development and eases anxiety. But children with disabilities often are not able to use local playgrounds because the equipment isn’t accessible to them.

The Treehouse Community Playground will bring together children of all abilities and create a sense of community where all children feel nurtured, valued, encouraged and respected, according to the release.