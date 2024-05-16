NMAS hosts ‘Navy Explorers: A Summer of Ratings’ Summer Educational Activities

GREAT LAKES – Join the National Museum of the American Sailor on select Saturdays between June and August to take a deep dive into the ratings, or occupations, that Navy sailors perform to keep the Navy ship-shape.

Through a series of six drop-in educational programs, visitors can learn more about essential Navy sailor skills, including first aid, ropes and knot tying, navigation, security, cooking and engineering.

Each activity will feature hands-on activities, crafts and interactions with those who know the ropes best: Navy sailors.

Visitors between the ages of 5 and 13 can register for a “2024 Navy Explorers” frequent visitor card and have the chance to earn prizes based on the number of events they attend. All activities are free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Summer of Ratings activities, including a schedule of events, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy enlisted sailor.

The museum is located at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s closed on federal holidays.

Admission to the museum is free.