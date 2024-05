LAKE VILLA – DrinkWater Family Services will host its third annual Year-in-the-Community fundraiser May 18.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at 1625 Deep Lake Road, Lake Villa.

Attendees will hear impactful stories about DrinkWater’s noncustodial supervised visitations, meditation, transracial foster and adoption hair care, community partnerships and volunteering, respite playdate and family reunification.

For more information, visit www.drinkwaterfs.org.