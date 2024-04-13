Police investigate death of Lake Villa man found in ditch

ANTIOCH -- Police are continuing to investigate the death of a Lake Villa man whose body was found in brush along Deep Lake Road.

About 6:02 a.m. April 10, Antioch Police received a report of a person lying in a ditch near the area of Deep Lake Road and Route 173, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

When officers arrived, they discovered a motorcycle parked alongside northbound Deep Lake Road, just north of Route 173. The motorcycle appeared to have suffered some sort of mechanical failure. The body of an adult male was discovered lying in the brush, about 40 feet away from the motorcycle, according to the release.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old William Webster, of Lake Villa. An autopsy was conducted April 10 at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Webster did not suffer any significant injuries and final autopsy results are pending toxicology studies, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by Antioch Police Detectives and the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Anyone who was in the area and believes they may have additional information should call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.