Lake County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Dax

WAUKEGAN -- The men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Sheriff’s K-9 Dax.

Dax died April 12, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On March 3, Dax was injured while apprehending a person who had committed several felonies and was fleeing, according to the release. Dax injured his neck and spine, which resulted in temporary paralysis to his hindquarters. He was subsequently diagnosed with cervical and thoracolumbar intervertebral disc disease and lumbosacral IVDD exasperated during the March 3 incident.

Dax went through intensive physical therapy following the injury. Dax’s team of veterinarians determined that, for his physical wellbeing, he would not be able to return to active duty, according to the release.

He was retired from service in March and on April 10, the community gathered to celebrate K-9 Dax’s loyal and dedicated service to the people of Lake County.

“There is no way to quantify or properly express what Dax’s service has meant to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County community, his supporters across the nation, and especially me,” Dax’s partner, Deputy John Forlenza, said previously. “But I cannot refrain from stating that his service has been exemplary, and most importantly, he has saved countless lives, including my own. I am proud to have been his handler and best friend for the last nine years.

“Dax is a true hero and well deserving of the rest and love that waits for him in his retirement. I’d like to especially thank Dax’s supporters, team of veterinarians, trainers, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and my family and friends for all their support throughout his career.”

Dax’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those at the sheriff’s office.

“K-9 Dax will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we are incredibly saddened by his passing,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “K-9 Dax will be remembered for the lives he saved, violent offenders he apprehended, and drugs he kept from being distributed in our community. Please keep the Forlenza family in your thoughts and prayers.”