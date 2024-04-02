April 02, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Suspect in February kidnapping case arrested

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives ask those with additional information to contact them

By Shaw Local News Network
Jonatan Luna-Carrasco, 28, of the 1100 block of Adams Street, North Chicago

Jonatan Luna-Carrasco, 28, of the 1100 block of Adams Street, North Chicago (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

WAUKEGAN -- Lake County Sheriff’s detectives solved a kidnapping that occurred in February, and the suspect was arrested over the weekend, authorities said.

About 2:10 a.m. Feb. 25, Lake County Sheriff’s 911 dispatchers received a call from a witness who reported that her friend had just been kidnapped by an unknown male.

Sheriff’s deputies learned that the witness and the victim, a 22-year-old woman from Whitewater, Wisconsin, had just left a Waukegan nightclub. As they were driving home, a man, later identified as Jonatan Luna-Carrasco, 28, of the 1100 block of Adams Street, North Chicago, pulled alongside of them as they traveled on Route 41 in the area of Hanssen Road, Wadsworth, according to a news release. Luna-Carrasco told them they had a flat tire, so the witness and victim pulled over.

Luna-Carrasco told the two that he would assist in changing the flat tire and encouraged the victim to stay warm inside his car. After she entered Luna-Carrasco’s vehicle, he fled with her against her will, police said.

The woman was able to jump out of the car in the 3500 block of Highland Avenue, Gurnee, and run to a home to ask for help. Gurnee Police Department responded and aided her until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Sheriff’s detectives believe Luna-Carrasco was trying to take the victim to an unknown location, according to the release. It is not clear what his intentions were; however, the woman told police that Luna-Carrasco made sexually suggestive comments after abducting her, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies learned that Luna-Carrasco was driving a gray Dodge Durango. Sheriff’s telecommunicators and deputies at the scene used Flock Camera technology and located a vehicle that matched the description. Sheriff’s detectives then were able to identify Luna-Carrasco as a suspect.

On March 22, sheriff’s detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Luna-Carrasco was arrested March 30 in Waukegan. He was being held in the Lake County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Sheriff’s detectives believe this was not Luna-Carrasco’s first time committing this offense. Anyone who has additional information should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000.

WaukeganGurneeLake County Sheriff's DepartmentCrime
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois