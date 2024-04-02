Suspect in February kidnapping case arrested

Jonatan Luna-Carrasco, 28, of the 1100 block of Adams Street, North Chicago (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

WAUKEGAN -- Lake County Sheriff’s detectives solved a kidnapping that occurred in February, and the suspect was arrested over the weekend, authorities said.

About 2:10 a.m. Feb. 25, Lake County Sheriff’s 911 dispatchers received a call from a witness who reported that her friend had just been kidnapped by an unknown male.

Sheriff’s deputies learned that the witness and the victim, a 22-year-old woman from Whitewater, Wisconsin, had just left a Waukegan nightclub. As they were driving home, a man, later identified as Jonatan Luna-Carrasco, 28, of the 1100 block of Adams Street, North Chicago, pulled alongside of them as they traveled on Route 41 in the area of Hanssen Road, Wadsworth, according to a news release. Luna-Carrasco told them they had a flat tire, so the witness and victim pulled over.

Luna-Carrasco told the two that he would assist in changing the flat tire and encouraged the victim to stay warm inside his car. After she entered Luna-Carrasco’s vehicle, he fled with her against her will, police said.

The woman was able to jump out of the car in the 3500 block of Highland Avenue, Gurnee, and run to a home to ask for help. Gurnee Police Department responded and aided her until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Sheriff’s detectives believe Luna-Carrasco was trying to take the victim to an unknown location, according to the release. It is not clear what his intentions were; however, the woman told police that Luna-Carrasco made sexually suggestive comments after abducting her, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies learned that Luna-Carrasco was driving a gray Dodge Durango. Sheriff’s telecommunicators and deputies at the scene used Flock Camera technology and located a vehicle that matched the description. Sheriff’s detectives then were able to identify Luna-Carrasco as a suspect.

On March 22, sheriff’s detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Luna-Carrasco was arrested March 30 in Waukegan. He was being held in the Lake County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Sheriff’s detectives believe this was not Luna-Carrasco’s first time committing this offense. Anyone who has additional information should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000.