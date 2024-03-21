Volo Museum offers affordable spring break option

Princesses and a pair of visitors pose for a photo op in the Carousel and Music Hall at the Volo Museum in spring 2023. This year, princesses (and superheroes) once again will entertain museum guests, starting and ending a special week of Spring Break Staycation activities March 23-30. (Photo by Jim Wojdyla)

VOLO – Not jetting off somewhere later this month? No worries. The Volo Museum has planned a weeklong Spring Break Staycation that will offer plenty of smiles without breaking the bank.

”From Saturday to Saturday, March 23 to March 30, we will have all kinds of cool activities for kids and families to enjoy,” said Jim Wojdyla, marketing director for the museum located at 27582 Volo Village Road in Volo. “With inflation pushing prices up and many families squeezed, we wanted to offer a fun option where people can still make memories and have fun but not overload the credit card. Nearly all of our special activities will be included with regular admission.”

The spring break week will be bookended with opportunities to interact with costumed characters ranging from Jasmine to Ironman.

Each day will boast a new adventure:

Princess-Superhero Activity Day on March 23: Two princesses and two superheroes will engage kids in one-hour sessions that include storytelling, singalongs, games, photos and an optional cookie-decorating activity (nominal fee added for materials). Sessions take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 2 p.m. or 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Party Barn.

Extreme RC Car Racing Day on March 24: Try your hand at a remote-controlled racing challenge racetrack and obstacle course from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Magician Monday on March 25: Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Wizzo the Wizard performs. At 1 and 2 p.m., family magician Jamie Aponte will amaze audiences in the Party Barn with his illusions, several of which involve animals.

Balloon Twisting Tuesday on March 26: Between noon and 3 p.m., a balloon artist will be twisting amazing shapes for children.

Face Painting Day on March 27: Treat the kids to free face painting from noon to 3 p.m.

Mobile Escape Room Day on March 28: The Mobile Adventure Co. brings an escape room trailer to the Volo Museum. Up to 10 people at a time can enjoy 15-minute, superhero-themed challenges between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Pop-up Game Show Day on March 29: Jeopardy and other trivia-style interactive games will engage people of all ages. There will be prizes for the winners.

Princess and Superhero Day on March 30: Any child 12 and younger who is dressed in costume will receive free admission to the Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens. Five Disney princesses will pose for photo ops in the museum’s Carousel Room and Music Hall and more than 30 costumed superheroes from Costumers With a Cause will be on the museum campus. Characters from Marvel, DC, “Star Wars,” “Ghostbusters” and more will be represented.

”On March 28, the Mobile Adventure Co. is also bringing some really fun lawn games like giant Connect Four, giant Jenga, football bowling, Frisbee golf and bags,” Wojdyla said, noting Volo’s platinum and gold passes will be especially valuable during the week of special activities.

Platinum passes are $49.90 for adults and $39.90 for children ages 5 to 12 and permit entry to all attractions, including the indoor Jurassic Gardens animatronic dinosaur park, for two consecutive days, plus single-day entry to the Titanic exhibit and the Crime & Punishment exhibit. Gold passes are $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children and include all-day access to the museum and Jurassic Gardens for two consecutive days.

“Between our special, added staycation features and all of our regular, jaw-dropping exhibits, there will be no shortage of opportunities to make some great family memories,” Wojdyla said.

The Volo Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Easter Sunday. Regular museum admission is $22.95 per adult, $20.95 per senior or military, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. Separate single-day admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $16.95 each; it is free for children 4 and younger. Volo Museum members are admitted free.

For more information, visit volofun.com or call 815-385-3644.