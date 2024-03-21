Gurnee Park District to host annual Bunny Bash

The Easter Bunny is expected to visit the Gurnee Park District's Bunny Bash, which will take place this year March 23. (Photo provided by the Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District welcomes guests to the Bunny Bash on March 23.

Tickets are limited and available to buy at gurneeparkdistrict.com.

The Bunny Bash will be indoors and outdoors at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

Based on age groups, guests will rotate through three activities – an outdoor egg hunt, indoor craft station and continental breakfast and photo opportunity with the Bunny.

“We’re ready to kick off the spring season with this egg-citing family event,” Mary Lester, supervisor of community programming and events, said in a news release.

Three time slots are available: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m.

Bunny Bash is recommended for families with children between the ages of 2 and 10. A breakfast-only option is available for children older than 10.

Parents and guardians must register in advance. Register children based on age group. The egg hunt will be held outdoors. Be sure to dress for the weather. Bring your own basket for the egg hunt.

Cost is $8 for residents and $12 for nonresidents for those 2 to 9 years old. Cost is $5 for residents and $9 for nonresidents for those 10 and older, as well as adults.

To register, visit register.gurneeparkdistrict.com.