Simply Bee celebrates opening of expanded Vernon Hills site

Simply Bee is growing. On Feb. 23, the staff was joined by members of the Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein & Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce for an official ribbon cutting at their expanded Vernon Hills location. (Photo provided by Simply Bee)

Staff was joined by members of the Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein and Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting Feb. 23 at its expanded Vernon Hills location.

Simply Bee’s team is dedicated to changing lives through specialized programs and resources that help individuals achieve personal wellness. Services include adolescent intensive outpatient programs and partial hospitalization programs for grades 6-12, as well as outpatient counseling, eating disorder therapy, workshops, diversity programs and medication management for ages 5 and older.

“We are grateful for the opportunity this expansion gives us to continue to serve the mental health needs of our local community,” Simply Bee CEO Audrey Grunst said in a news release. “We know there is an increasing demand for services in our area and are committed to growing our capacity to provide compassionate care. Our hope is that this expanded space moves us closer to our vision of helping the world ‘simply bee’ themselves through mental, physical and spiritual wellness.”

Simply Bee’s expansion comes on the heels of Grunst being named the 2023 Mrs. Claus Make A Difference Award Winner by the GLMV for her incredible achievements within the community and mental health field as a whole. The award was preceded by her receiving the Illinois Senate Award for Leadership and being named one of the Top 50 Women Business Leaders in Illinois.

The newly expanded Simply Bee will continue to serve as a safe space for clients to receive exceptional care with more opportunities for mental health programming led by established leaders dedicated to making the community a better place for all.

Simply Bee’s IOP and PHP services are in-network with Aetna, BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna and HMO Illinois.