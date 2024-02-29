Hawthorn Mall invites community to ‘Support the Girls. Period’ drive

VERNON HILLS – To give girls in need access to essential period products, Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites the community to “Support the Girls. Period.”

The period awareness drive is dedicated to collecting new, unopened feminine hygiene products for those experiencing period poverty, ensuring all women have access to the essentials they need for a dignified and comfortable menstruation.

From March 4-10, the shopping center will collect donations of new feminine hygiene products, from pads and tampons to menstrual cups and more. Donations will be accepted in the MyPerks Lounge on the lower level near JCPenney.

For every donation of five or more items (one donation per person per day), guests will receive a mystery gift card to one of Hawthorn’s retailers ($5 to $50 value). Each person donating also will automatically be entered for a chance to win a year’s supply of feminine hygiene products, a value of up to $500. All feminine products collected will be donated to Keeping Families Covered, a certified member of the Alliance for Period Supplies. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/496QJxw.

During the week:

• Manic Monday: Donate five or more approved items for an extra raffle entry.

• Tampon Tuesday: Donate five or more boxes of tampons for an extra raffle entry.

• Flow Through Wednesday: Donate five boxes of disposable menstrual pads for an extra raffle entry.

• Thinx Thursday: Donate one pair of new period underwear for an extra raffle entry.

• International Women’s Day Friday: Donate five or more approved items and receive a special Girl Power pin to celebrate the strength and resilience of women everywhere.

• Superwoman Saturday: Donate five or more approved items and receive a MyPerks umbrella or tote.

• Sundayz for the Girls: Donate five or more approved items and enjoy a free ice cream cone from Cinnabon for supporting this cause.

Hawthorn will host three additional “Support the Girls. Period” drives this year – one from May 20-28 during “Period Poverty Awareness Week,” a one-day drive Oct. 11 in honor of the “International Day of the Girl Child” and a drive to be held throughout the holiday season.

For details on upcoming events at the shopping center, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.