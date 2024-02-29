Gurnee resident receives community service award

For the past 23 years, longtime Gurnee resident, Barbara “Barb” Hooker (center) has been a steadfast presence at Gurnee Park District. (Photo provided by the Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – For the past 23 years, longtime Gurnee resident Barbara Hooker has been a steadfast presence at the Gurnee Park District.

After retirement, Hooker found meaningful engagement with the park district’s Monthly Mixer volunteer program.

At a recent Park Board meeting, Hooker was recognized by the Gurnee Park District’s Park Board, Gurnee Park District directors and Mary Lester, the Gurnee Park District’s supervisor of community programming and events.

“On behalf of all of us at Gurnee Park District, we would like to extend our gratitude and recognition to Barb for her 23 years of selfless service to the Monthly Mixer program, the older adult community and Gurnee Park District,” Lester said. “Thank you, Barb, for making a difference and brightening the lives of so many here in Gurnee.”

Monthly Mixers bring together 85 to 135 local seniors who enjoy a catered lunch, dessert, entertainment and camaraderie. Gurnee Park District’s dedicated volunteers such as Hooker go above and beyond as they help set up decorations, greet guests, serve and clean up.

Hooker truly is an ambassador for the park district, as well as many other senior programs in the Gurnee community.

The Illinois Association of Park Districts and Illinois Park and Recreation Association Community Service Award is designed to help local agencies celebrate and recognize the efforts and contributions of those in the community who make recreation a vital part of everyone’s life.

Upcoming Monthly Mixers

Paczki Day, March 12: Join Frances Mai-Ling on a journey to talk about the paczki, a Polish pastry that is celebrated throughout the world. Learn what a paczki is, what makes them so famous and sought after and how it is different from other doughnuts. Enjoy a traditional Polish lunch of stuffed cabbage rolls, potato and cheese pierogis, salad and paczkis for dessert.

Flower Power, April 9: Join us for a throwback party to the 1960s, a time of peace symbols, flower power, beach culture, short skirts and a lot of hair. Enjoy a lunch of cheeseburgers catered from Red Robin in Gurnee, chips and dessert, followed by the greatest hits of the 1960s: Burt Bacharach, the Carpenters, The Beatles and more played by the Layni Katz Trio. Dress up as if it was the 1960s.

Volunteer with Gurnee Park District

Enhance your life while helping others. Those 12 and older are encouraged to get involved with the Gurnee Park District by volunteering. Volunteers freely give their time and expertise to make a difference within the Gurnee community. For information on volunteerism or fulfilling hours for church or school, call marketing and special event coordinator Davida Doyle at 847-599-3766.