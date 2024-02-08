Lindenhurst Park District secures $450,000 grant

LINDENHURST – The Lindenhurst Park District has secured a $450,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The grant will play a pivotal role in the revitalization of Lewis Park, enhancing recreational opportunities and green spaces for the Lindenhurst community, according to a news release.

The grant is a testament to the Lindenhurst Park District’s commitment to creating vibrant and accessible outdoor spaces for residents. Lewis Park, a cherished community hub, is set to undergo significant improvements thanks to the grant.

Highlights of the Lewis Park renovation project:

• Playground enhancements: The grant will fund the installation of a new playground and surface, providing a safe and enjoyable space for children of all ages.

• Multi-use sports facilities: Lewis Park will see upgrades to its basketball and tennis/pickleball courts, encouraging community engagement in recreational activities.

• Landscaping and green spaces: A renewed focus on landscaping and green spaces will enhance the park’s aesthetics, providing a tranquil environment for residents to relax and connect with nature.

• ADA-compliant features: The project will ensure that all members of the community can enjoy the improved amenities at Lewis Park.

• Community gathering spaces: Lewis Park will feature upgraded picnic areas and gathering spaces, fostering a sense of community and social interaction.

“This OSLAD grant is a tremendous boost for Lindenhurst and a testament to the dedication of the Lindenhurst Park District in providing top-notch recreational facilities for our residents,” Dave Mohr, executive director of the Lindenhurst Park District, said in the release. “We are excited about the positive impact this grant will have on Lewis Park and the surrounding community.”