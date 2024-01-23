Three seriously injured in head-on crash near Volo

VOLO -- Lake County Sheriff’s traffic crash investigators continue investigating a Sunday evening head-on traffic crash that left three people seriously injured in Volo.

About 8:15 p.m. Jan. 21, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 12 and Russell Avenue, Volo, for a head-on traffic crash, according to a news release. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford Mustang, driven by a 24-year-old Fox Lake man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 12, according to the release. The driver of the Ford struck a southbound Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by a 36-year-old Deerfield woman, head-on.

The driver of the Mitsubishi suffered critical injuries, consisting of a fractured spine and brain bleeding, police said. The driver of the Ford suffered serious injuries, and a front-seat passenger in the Ford, a 23-year-old man who was not wearing his seat belt, sustained significant injuries, including not being able to feel his legs.

The two drivers and the passenger were taken to area hospitals via ambulance. An open container of alcohol was located in the Ford, and impairment does appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.