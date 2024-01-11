Just a thought ... about phone menus

To the Editor:

Years back, live people answered a ringing phone. In today’s times, live people may choose to answer the phone or otherwise let it ring into an outgoing voicemail to the caller, who may or may not leave a message. Many frustrated callers will automatically hang up, not wanting to go along with unsatisfactory instructions.

Today, businesses and companies use recorded voice menus that instruct callers to make choices in order to be connected to their desired extension. Callers need to press 1, 2, 3, 4 in order to select a department, press zero for an operator, or just remain on the line for the next representative. Also, the phone menu may give an estimated waiting time for the caller. A sophisticated phone menu, to entertain the caller while waiting, will pump out music that’s meant to soothe the caller while the wait continues.

The interactive voice response, known as the phone menu, delivers the caller to their desired destination. The menu eliminates wasting time on jibber-jabber and extended talking. However, to some callers, this feels similar to being given a gag order by having to use only their fingers.

Technology saves time and cost but also can cause frustration to people who do not understand it or welcome change. Doing things the “old way” can be a comfort zone to some and new ways can cause resentment toward those who bring change about.

Write or use a messenger pigeon?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda