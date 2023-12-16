Police: Man steals car in Volo, leads officers on chase to Waukegan

As a police chase continued, the driver of this Kia struck a utility pole in the area of Williamsburg Drive and Berwick Boulevard in Waukegan. (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department)

VOLO -- A man is in custody after stealing a car in Volo and leading police on a chase, police said.

About 7:55 a.m. Dec. 15, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Bellows Way, Volo, for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a news release. The victim reported that he went outside and noticed his 2022 Kia Stinger was stolen from his driveway. The victim reviewed video surveillance and saw a white SUV pull up to his driveway at about 7 a.m.

Two men, in their late teens-early 20s exited the SUV and approached the Kia. One got into the driver’s seat of the Kia and backed down the driveway, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies worked with the victim to track the stolen vehicle in real time. Sheriff’s telecommunicators were able to find the stolen vehicle driving on the roadway using traffic cameras. Telecommunicators and responding deputies noted the Kia was in a caravan with the white SUV (determined to be a Hyundai Tucson) and a black Dodge Charger.

It was determined the Hyundai was stolen from Lincolnshire and used in an earlier attempt vehicular hijacking with a firearm in Round Lake, according to the release. The Dodge was stolen from Lindenhurst.

Sheriff’s deputies located the caravan of stolen vehicles in the area of Green Bay Road and 33rd Street in Beach Park.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the stolen vehicles; however, the drivers of all three fled. Sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicles, which lasted about 4 miles. During the pursuit, the Dodge Charger continued south when the Kia and Hyundai turned on a side street in Waukegan.

As the chase continued, the driver of the Kia struck a utility pole in the area of Williamsburg Drive and Berwick Boulevard in Waukegan. The driver and passenger fled from the Kia.

The driver was quickly apprehended by one of the pursuing deputies. The passenger was seen by a witness entering the stolen Hyundai and the driver of the Hyundai again fled.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The driver of the stolen Kia, an 18-year-old, is currently in custody pending review of the incident with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.