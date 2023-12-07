Second surprise coin found in Lake County kettle

The coin, a 1/4-ounce fine gold American Eagle coin with a current market value of $650, was dropped in a kettle outside the Jewel-Osco in Mundelein, 1150 W. Maple, Ave. (Photo provided by The Salvation Army)

MUNDELIN – The Salvation Army received a generous surprise when it discovered a second gold coin of the Christmas season donated to a red kettle in Lake County on Dec. 1.

The 1/4-ounce fine gold American Eagle coin with a market value of $650 was dropped in a kettle outside the Jewel-Osco in Mundelein, 1150 W. Maple, Ave., according to a news release.

The anonymous donation will help The Salvation Army Corps Community Center in Waukegan, which serves surrounding communities and Lake County, provide love, hope and critical resources to those who need it most, according to the release.

During this holiday season the financial impact of inflation and skyrocketing food and housing prices have many local families and individuals struggling to put warm meals on the table, worrying about children’s gifts under the tree and uncertain about how they will afford to stay in their homes as harsh winter temperatures approach. All donations to Salvation Army red kettles meet those needs through programs such as food pantries, clothing, rent and utility assistance, Christmas gifts for children and seniors and emergency disaster services.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign dates to 1891 in San Francisco. Gold and silver coins donated to the Salvation Army Red Kettles have become a holiday tradition.

Community members who wish to take part in spreading joy by ringing a bell at a Red Kettle can pick a time and place that works best for them at registertoring.org.