Letter: Just a thought about .. are you a people person?

To the Editor:

There is a defined difference between being a people person and being people friendly. You can be people friendly by returning a hello to a person who passes by you or by giving a wave to thank another vehicle for giving you a break in traffic. Spending a couple of minutes passing time in a waiting line and talking to someone would be considered people friendly.

Being a people person is wanting to socialize and enjoy gatherings, such as attending an office party or joining a club and mingling with people who have common interests and exchange thoughts.

Attending a family dinner with an invited guest seated across from you at your aunt Martha and uncle Harry’s dinner table and exchanging a few words with their guest, you would be considered people friendly.

Being a people person enables you to want and maybe even need to engage with others by giving yourself a dose of social connectedness. Many times, the thought of joining social circles or accepting invitations where people gather is not everyone’s cup of tea and will drive them directly back home into a quiet atmosphere. Actually, some folks find neighbors to be pests and annoying even if the neighbor is standing outside the door, ringing the doorbell with a homemade apple pie to show goodwill. That neighbor is just being a people person.

Do just friendly people put out welcome mats? Maybe only people persons do!

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda