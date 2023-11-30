November 30, 2023
Pre-holiday grocery giveaway planned in North Chicago

Participants must have a military, veteran or dependent identification

NORTH CHICAGO – Midwest Veterans Closet will host a grocery giveaway Dec. 1.

The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Midwest Veterans Closet, 2323 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Participants can drive up and volunteers will fill their vehicles. Participants must have a military, veteran or dependent identification.

The event is sponsored by the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.

