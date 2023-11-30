Hawthorn plans photos sessions for pets with Santa

Well-mannered, leashed or kenneled pets can visit with Santa in his “A Christmas Story” home Dec. 4 while professional photographers capture the memories as Santa and each fur baby enjoy a warm encounter. (Photo provided by Hawthorn Mall)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites pet owners to bring their furry four-legged friends to a special pet photo session with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4.

Well-mannered, leashed or kenneled pets can visit with Santa in his “A Christmas Story” home. Professional photographers will capture the memories as Santa and the fur baby enjoy a warm encounter. Pets must enter the shopping center at the southwest entrance near Maggiano’s and go to the Santa set on the lower level in Macy’s Court. All pets must be leashed or caged while in the shopping center.

Hawthorn’s “A Christmas Story” will be open for people without pets during these times as well.

Professional photo packages range from $39.99 to $49.99.

To reduce overall wait times, families are encouraged to make a reservation in advance at https://bit.ly/46NvD5y . A reservation is not required and walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Guests making a reservation will receive a free personalized phone call from Santa before their visit.