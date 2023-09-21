Round Lake 116 schools shut down over concerns about expelled high school student

All Round Lake Area Unit District 116 schools were shut down Thursday over concerns about a student who was expelled after striking a staff member and attempted to enter district property Wednesday, officials said.

The student has been caught, school officials said in a letter to the district community Thursday.

The student hit a staff member after a district school board meeting Tuesday evening, officials said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the student trespassed on school property and attempted to enter the operations service center where the district’s school buses are kept at 811 Sunset Drive in Round Lake, officials said.

When district officials learned the student had trespassed, students from Round Lake High School were brought to the football stadium and then back into the school, officials said.

Classes are expected to resume Friday but with enhanced police presence.

Check back for more details.

