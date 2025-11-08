From Vietnam firefight to flying with President Nixon, veteran hopes the youth never forget

Tom Bulin (second from right) with the Fox Valley Marines presents four eagle scouts in Troop 26 with the ceremonial combat knife. Also pictured, Mark Hernandez of Oswego. (Photo Provided By Tom Bulin)

Marine veteran Tom Bulin, of Oswego, said what most people forget about the Vietnam War is that most of the fighters on both sides were very young.

Bulin, himself was 18, fresh out of high school, thrust into two causality-high operations in 1966.

He said he wonders if America’s politicians knew that 58,220 names would someday be inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall for the dead if they still would have sent them to war. Around 61% of those names died 21-years-old or younger.

Bulin said when he reflects on making it out alive, he remembers those he was close with who had their youth forever cut short. He said knowing friends who never got to become adults really put in-perspective the importance of guiding today’s youths.

Through the Fox Valley Marines, in addition to scholarship funds, fundraising and supporting local veterans in need, the veterans organization holds events honoring young Eagle Scouts with a ceremonial combat knife embodying their dedication to service of others.

After serving in the Marines during the Vietnam War, Tom Bulin, of Oswego, continues acts of service through the Fox Valley Marines veterans organization. (Photo Provided By Tom Bulin)

Bulin said in his seven years running the program the Fox Valley Marines have hosted more than 200 of the ceremonies, including in Yorkville. He said when talking to the youths about his service, like during his previous Veterans Days talks at local schools, he doesn’t try to sanitize his military experiences.

He said the future leaders of our democracy need to remember this troubling chapter in America’s history.

Bulin served in both Operation Hastings and Operation Prairie, two of the deadliest firefights in the war’s early period. The battles predated public opinion turning against the war effort. In the two operations combined, 326 marines were killed with more than 1,450 wounded. He called several of those lost his friends.

Bulin said when the heavy artillery shelling began, he would crawl into any hole he could find, sometimes just six inches of shelter to stay alive. One night, they endured a dozen rounds of nearby shelling.

He said knowing his own close calls makes comprehending the lives lost even more difficult.

“One of the guys I played baseball with as a kid in Chicago was killed,” Bulin said. “It hit me harder because I could picture him as a kid. We also had a guy whose wife had a baby while he was in Vietnam. He received photos but never got to see his baby. Decades later, I saw his wife and daughter at a reunion. I told his daughter her father was so proud and showed her photo to everyone.”

Bulin called the war a political issue that ended up costing American families so much.

After returning stateside, Bulin came face to face with those indebted with the political decision making. In 1969, Bulin flew in a helicopter with President Richard Nixon while working helicopter security at Marine Corps Air Station in Quantico, Virginia.

He said his sense of duty to the country overrode any sentiments he had. He also flew with Vice President Spiro Agnew several times.

Bulin chuckled when asked if this inspired his 24-year non-military career working as a criminal investigator with the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services investigating tax fraud, healthcare fraud and misuse of government money.

He said he saw his career as continued service to American families. Bulin said his work made him extra aware and sensitive to the health care needs of veterans and seniors in the community.

As the U.S. Marine Corps gears up to celebrate its 250th anniversary this Veterans Day, Bulin said he reflects on all the kids he’s honored and shared his stories with in the scouts and at schools.

He said it will become their job to never forget what has happened to guide our democracy’s best foot forward.