Thank you, teachers. From Kendall County Now

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

Oswego SD308 teacher Pam Phelps brings biology to life for her students

Yorkville High math teacher Scott Roseberg makes every minute count

Two Plano Middle School teachers are just getting started

Sandwich School District 430 special education teacher ‘found his calling just by happenstance’

‘It’s a true balance’ Yorkville’s Jory and Tom Regnier make it work as successful coaches, parents of two kids

Oswego SD308 elementary teacher Ashley Porras lets her students know they are loved

Sandwich, SD430 has always been home for these three veteran teachers

Yorkville teacher Kavita Mahendra empowers bilingual students

Years have passed, but Plano SD 88 instructor maintains her passion for teaching special needs students

Parkview Christian’s Kayla Linden ‘loves the variety’ of coaching multiple sports, teaching different age levels

Kendall County area community leaders recall the teachers who shaped their lives

Waubonsee adult education instructor helps nontraditional learners succeed

Waubonsee Community College has its own ‘rock star’ in Professor David Voorhees