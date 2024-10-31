Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Owen Horeni, Yorkville, cross country, junior

Name: Owen Horeni

School: Yorkville, junior

Sport: Cross country

Why he was selected: Horeni took second at the Class 3A Minooka Regional in 15 minutes, 8.70 seconds, leading Yorkville to second place as a team to qualify for sectionals.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about your run at regionals?

Horeni: Regionals felt great. I don’t have a great track record at Minooka this year, especially considering that when I raced there earlier this year I was sick with COVID. I just stuck with [Minooka’s] Nico [Cimino] and let him carry me through the race until the final half mile when I started making a move.

How has the season gone otherwise – any other standout races?

Horeni: It wasn’t going good for a while and it just started picking up around our Michigan trip. We traveled to Portage, Michigan, to race against the best there. I then raced four days later at Naperville Twilight and broke 15 minutes for the second time of the season.

How do you feel you’ve grown as a runner? Have you modified your workouts at all?

Horeni: My race strategy has definitely changed as I’ve grown up as a runner. I used to “fall asleep” mid-race, and I couldn’t reengage in time to finish. Honestly my workouts are all made by my coaches and the only times they change is when I switch seasons. When they change in season, the goal times just get faster.

What do you typically eat on a race day?

Horeni: On a race day I try to eat healthy. It depends on what time of the day I race. My mom does a great job helping me manage my diet and I owe the world to her. There’s always a sandwich, fruit and vegetable, protein bar and some carb-heavy food.

What’s your plans after high school, athletically and academically?

Horeni: After high school I’d like to attend a Power 4 school. I’d like to major in something finance/business related. However I am still unsure. I want to run in college, both cross country and track. I’ve always wanted to attend Oregon, for the prestige of the school.

What are goals for the next couple of weeks?

Horeni: For sectionals it would be amazing to place top 10 individually. However my main goal next week is to help my team advance to the state finals. When I get there, my goal is to place All-State and get within the top three of my school’s record board for state times.