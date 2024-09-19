Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Sunny Weber, Sandwich, cross country, junior

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber is the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week after taking first in the Class 2A race at the First to the Finish Invitational in Peoria. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Sunny Weber

School: Sandwich, junior

Sport: Cross country

Why she was selected: Weber won the Class 2A race at the First to the Finish Invitational meet in Peoria in 16 minutes, 50.70 seconds. She also won the race at the Kishwaukee Conference preview meet.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about your run in Peoria? How has the start to the season gone?

Weber: I felt decent about my run in Peoria for First to the Finish. It didn’t feel the greatest because we had a meet earlier that week and the heat played a factor as well. My season has been good so far. I’m excited for the bigger meets up ahead!

What are some goals for the season?

Weber: My main goal is to get a new PR, but that will probably come later in the season. Then my coach and I are planning to have me run in some postseason races which I’m really excited for!

How are you feeling about the team?

Weber: I’m feeling really good about our team. We do have a lot of the same girls from last year which is really nice! Our main goal is to make it to state which I think is definitely possible.

What was your summer training like? Anything you do differently?

Weber: Last year I had to take some time off running because of my knee, but luckily I’m no longer injured this year. We did a lot more mileage and workouts compared to last year which I believe has benefited me.

Have you started thinking about college running and where you might want to go?

Weber: I definitely want to run in college. I’ve been in contact with a couple schools but I’m still not too sure where I would want to go yet.

What food/meal do you eat on race days?

Weber: Usually if it’s an early meet I’ll have a banana in the morning and then a granola bar closer to the race. Then the night before I’ll make some pasta.

What’s your favorite class in school?

Weber: I would say my favorite class out of the ones I’m taking currently would be chemistry II, but overall definitely psychology or biology.

If you could go somewhere in the country or world you haven’t been before where would it be?

Weber: I would really want to go to Australia or New Zealand because I feel like it would be really cool to explore around those areas.