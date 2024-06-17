Girls Soccer: 2024 Record Newspapers All-Area soccer team

Plano freshman forward Analia Ortiz set a program record with 25 goals this season. (Photo provided by Plano High School)

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area girls soccer team.

Oswego senior Natalie Braun

Natalie Braun, Oswego, senior, midfielder/forward/defender: All-sectional academic and all-sectional sportsmanship selection was voted team MVP. Braun scored 10 goals and had eight assists. Braun will play collegiately at the University of Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Yorkville's Abby Broadway

Abby Broadway, Yorkville, senior, forward: Broadway led Foxes in scoring for the second consecutive year. She recorded 10 goals with an assist, and had one hat trick. Will play collegiately at Waubonsee Community College.

Yorkville's Isabel Chilelli

Isabel Chilelli, Yorkville, senior, forward: Chilelli, who will play collegiately at Waubonsee Community College, had nine goals and an assist and recorded one hat trick.

Oswego East junior Jocelyn Cruz

Jocelyn Cruz, Oswego East, junior, defender: Cruz was voted all-sectional honorable mention and all-conference by the SPC.

Oswego East senior Morgan Dick

Morgan Dick, Oswego East, senior, defender: Dick, who will run collegiately at Kentucky, returned to soccer this spring and was voted all-sectional and SPC all-conference. Team voted her MVP defense. Recorded three goals with one assist.

Oswego East senior Anya Gulbrandsen

Anya Gulbrandsen, Oswego East, senior, forward: Wisconsin recruit is Record Newspapers Player of the Year for the third straight season. Gulbrandsen this season scored 27 goals with nine assists. Southwest Prairie Conference MVP was voted All-State and MVP Offense for Wolves.

Oswego East senior Riley Gumm

Riley Gumm, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: San Diego commit returned to high school and scored six goals with seven assists.

Oswego sophomore Peyton Johnson

Peyton Johnson, Oswego, sophomore, defender/midfielder: All-conference and all-sectional pick was voted team’s Defensive MVP. Scored nine goals and had two assists.

Plano freshman Analia Ortiz

Analia Ortiz, Plano, freshman, forward: Talented young striker broke Plano’s all-time season scoring record in the first week of April. Finished the season with 25 goals. “She has a lot of soccer left to play and I know she will continue breaking records,” Plano coach Justine Houchins said.

Oswego sophomore Jordyn Washington

Jordyn Washington, Oswego, sophomore, midfielder/forward: All-conference and all-sectional pick was Oswego’s Offensive MVP. After missing freshman year with a knee injury, Washington made a smashing high school debut with 23 goals and three assists.

Oswego senior Gilly Young

Gilly Young, Oswego, senior, midfielder/forward: University of South Carolina-Aiken commit had six goals and five assists.

Honorable mention

Grace Braun, Oswego, senior, midfielder; Jacky Diaz, Plano, junior, midfielder; Taylor Riederer, Plano, sophomore, defender; Kiara Taghap, Oswego East, freshman, forward.