Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Grace Allgood, Yorkville Christian, softball, junior

Name: Grace Allgood

School: Yorkville Christian, junior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Allgood struck out 18 batters in a 5-0, one-hit shutout of Hiawatha.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Was 18 strikeouts a career high? What was working for you that game?

Allgood: I tied my career high from last year with 18 strikeouts as well. That game my curve and screw ball were a huge pitch that I threw the whole game.

What pitches do you throw and what do you consider your best pitch?

Allgood: Pitches I throw are fast, change, curve, screw and rise ball. My best pitch that I love to throw is my curve.

How did you get started playing softball? Have you played any other sports? What do you love most about softball?

Allgood: I started playing softball when I was 4 years old. I’ve loved the sport from day one. The field is where I feel comfortable and confident. I also play basketball for Yorkville Christian. The thing I love most about softball is how your teammates become your sisters and coaches become mentors. Of course winning is also what I love!

What’s your best athletic memory?

Allgood: My favorite athletic memory would have to be when I threw a no-hitter. I felt confident in my defense and confident in my pitches and it felt amazing.

What’s a place in the country or world you have not visited but would like to?

Allgood: I would love to visit Hawaii!

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Allgood: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is my favorite show.

Do you know what you’d like to study in college and what career you would like to pursue?

Allgood: I’m still trying to decide what to study in college. I know I want to play softball in college, that’s for sure. I’m leaning toward physical therapy or something to do with sports.