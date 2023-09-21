Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Dom Coronado, Yorkville, football, senior

Name: Dom Coronado
School: Yorkville, senior
Sport: Football
Why he was selected: Coronado caught two touchdown passes in Yorkville’s 28-0 win over Plainfield Central. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: How good of a bounce back win was that for you guys after two straight losses, a tough loss Week 3 and a challenging schedule ahead?
Coronado: It was pretty hard coming off those two losses, so bouncing back felt really good. I’m proud of my team. We came together and worked as a team but also as a family. They’re like my brothers and I treat every single one of them like they are my family.
Welge: Can you speak to the connection you and [quarterback] Michael [Dopart] have?
Coronado: We have been building up that strong relationship and bond since kids, but also working hard during the offseason and hard work pays off. I think that is what we have been doing and as we see the results have been there.
Welge: So you’re a tremendous wrestler too – did you get started at the same time? How do the two sports work off of each other?
Coronado: Wrestling and football go hand in hand, I started football and wrestling around the same time. I just love the sports and love competing. It’s hard being a three-sport athlete [he also runs track] but you just have to keep pushing yourself and work every very single day.
Welge: What are some keys to success the rest of the season?
Coronado: We got to keep doing what we are doing, work as a team and push ourselves each and every day at practice, keep our heads up. Those first two games were not what we wanted but we are going to move on and go from there.
Welge: What sports teams do you like?
Coronado: College football, I’ve really been following Colorado. NFL, have to go with the Bears.
Welge: What are your plans beyond this year?
Coronado: Still keeping options open, I do think i want to to play at a school around the area. I have some colleges I’m talking to. I do think my passion is football, I want to continue playing football.